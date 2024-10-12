Marshall Wace LLP Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of TPI Composites worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.60 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPIC

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.