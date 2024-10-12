Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 176.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of MV Oil Trust worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $10.00 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $115 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

