Marshall Wace LLP Invests $259,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 228,661 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

