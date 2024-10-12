Marshall Wace LLP Invests $273,000 in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of IEZ opened at $21.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $256.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

