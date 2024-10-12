Marshall Wace LLP Invests $311,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 164,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34. Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

