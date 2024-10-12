Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:TMFC opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.