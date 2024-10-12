Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS:TMFC opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21.
About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF
