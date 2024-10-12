Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Wix.com by 2,110.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $167.59 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.52.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

