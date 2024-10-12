Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMID. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,667,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.24. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.76%.

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

