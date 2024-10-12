Marshall Wace LLP Sells 22,275 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after acquiring an additional 863,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 187,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 727,259 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.