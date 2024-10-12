Marshall Wace LLP Takes $254,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $470.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $471.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

