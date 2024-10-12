Marshall Wace LLP Takes $319,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 million, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 280.85%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

