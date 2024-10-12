Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

