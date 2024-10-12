Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,577 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

