Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,292 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 153.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 26.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,614,000 after purchasing an additional 883,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121,080 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,629,000 after purchasing an additional 203,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 184,245 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

BG opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

