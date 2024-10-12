Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,237 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 148.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Tapestry by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after buying an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 53.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after buying an additional 2,087,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 165,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,928,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 235.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,578,000 after buying an additional 1,051,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Tapestry stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

