Mather Group LLC. Buys New Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,504,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $3,562,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AHR opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.