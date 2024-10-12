Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 15,000 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.14% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIXY. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VIXY opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

