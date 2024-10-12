Mather Group LLC. Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,313,000 after buying an additional 1,326,574 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,690 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,214,000 after purchasing an additional 486,653 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

