Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

View Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.