Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

