Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

