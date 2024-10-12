Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BINC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $19,514,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 33,255.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $510,000.

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

