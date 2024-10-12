Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,237,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $309.42 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.