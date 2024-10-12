Mather Group LLC. Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $195.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

