Mather Group LLC. Has $192,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

