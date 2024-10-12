Mather Group LLC. Has $203,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

