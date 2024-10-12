Mather Group LLC. Has $211,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,129,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

