Mather Group LLC. Has $220,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 81,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

KEYS stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

