Mather Group LLC. Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

