Mather Group LLC. Has $232,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 257.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 217.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
