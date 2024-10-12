Mather Group LLC. Has $243,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock worth $121,942,706. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

