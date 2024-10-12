Mather Group LLC. Has $252,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Stolper Co grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

