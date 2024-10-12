Mather Group LLC. Has $285,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPB opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

