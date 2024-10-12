Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after buying an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

