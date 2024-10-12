Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $233.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $243.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

