Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CGI were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CGI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after acquiring an additional 258,651 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

