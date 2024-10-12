Mather Group LLC. Purchases 480 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after purchasing an additional 742,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,607,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,313,000 after purchasing an additional 134,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

