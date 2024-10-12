Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.