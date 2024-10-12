Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,019 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $199.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.58. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.