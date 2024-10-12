Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,545 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after buying an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,761,505 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $120.34 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

