Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,609 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of EW opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

