Mather Group LLC. Sells 164 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

