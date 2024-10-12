Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,150 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $129.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

