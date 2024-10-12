Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,594 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,077.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

