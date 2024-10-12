Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,907 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $3,921,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,790 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,905 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 113.14%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

