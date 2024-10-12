Mather Group LLC. Sells 411 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

