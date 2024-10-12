Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,508 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $61.21 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

