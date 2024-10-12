Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,221 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.25 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

