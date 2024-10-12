Mather Group LLC. Sells 600 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.