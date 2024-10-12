Mather Group LLC. Sells 642 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

